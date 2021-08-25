StealthGas rallies 11% post Q2 results
Aug. 25, 2021 1:36 PM ETStealthGas Inc. (GASS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- StealthGas (GASS +11.0%) reported Q2 revenue increase of 8.2% Y/Y to $39.2M, due to six vessels, now operating either in the spot market or under a time charter contract which were employed on bareboat charters.
- Fleet utilization of 98.1% - with 60 days of technical off hire mainly as a result of three drydockings completed within Q2 2021.
- Operational utilization of 96.3%, a stronger performance compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the decreased activity in the spot market along with the reduction of commercial off hire days by 45%.
- About 74% of fleet days secured on period charters for the remainder of 2021, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating ~$66M in contracted revenues.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3M in Q2 21 compared to $22.4M in Q2 20; mainly due to higher voyage, operating and dry docking costs.
- Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 37.1%; and a reduction in finance costs by $1.8M for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in prior year.
- An average of 42.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 41.1 vessels for the same period of 2020.
- Total cash, including restricted cash, of $48.5M.
- “We own a strong and diversified fleet across the broader LPG spectrum, we enjoy adequate liquidity, further enhanced by our recent agreement to sell two small LPG vessels, and low debt levels which will allow us to gain leverage regardless on how the global economy will respond to the recent COVID-19 pandemic escalation.” said Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe.
- Previously: StealthGas EPS reports Q2 earnings. (Aug. 25 2021)