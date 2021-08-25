Domo Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.86M (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.