Burlington Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2021 1:37 PM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: SA News Team
- Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+367.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (+106.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.