Titan Machinery Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2021 1:41 PM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: SA News Team
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $372.73M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TITN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.