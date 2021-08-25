U.S. Treasury seeks to accelerate emergency rental assistance distribution
Aug. 25, 2021 4:22 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), AGNC, CIM, TWOAIRC, EQR, BXMT, STWD, CPT, APTS, ARRBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor79 Comments
- Just 11% of the $46.5B in rental assistance approved earlier this year have been distributed, meaning there's plenty of money available to be sent out to tenants and landlords struggling due to the pandemic.
- As a result of the low uptake, the U.S. Treasury ("UST") has added seven policies once to help state and local governments distribute the funds to households that are eligible for emergency rental assistance and at risk of eviction.
- If more emergency rental assistance gets used, that's good news for landlords such as apartment REITs. Those stocks are rising — Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +3.0%), Equity Residential (EQR +0.2%), Camden Property Trust (CPT +1.2%), Apartment Income REIT (AIRC +0.5%).
- With landlords then able to keep current on their mortgages, mortgage REITs too would benefit. In Wednesday trading: Starwood Property Trust (STWD +0.4%), Annaly Capital Management (NLY +0.2%), AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.1%), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT +0.5%).
- "Too many grantees (state and local agencies) have yet to demonstrate sufficient progress in getting assistance to struggling tenants and landlords," the UST said in a release.
- In order to speed up the process of rental assistance distribution, the U.S. Treasury wants state and local programs to allow tenants to self-assess their income and risk of becoming homeless among other criteria.
- The department also said states and localities can now send money in advance to landlords and utility providers and has approved providing money for tenants who have outstanding debt in collection, which would make it easier for them to find new housing.
- And while most of the emergency aid hasn't yet been used, the pace of its distribution is picking up. In July, more than 340K households received almost $1.7B in rental and utilities assistance, a roughly 15% increase in households served vs. June and more than double the number of households served in May.
- At the end of July, Biden asked Congress to extend eviction moratorium.