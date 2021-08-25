Bill.com Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: SA News Team
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.98M (+54.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgrades Bill.com to Buy from Hold.
- The SA Quant rating on Bill is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Very Bullish.
- Shares of BILL are up 59% year to date.