Bill.com Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.98M (+54.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recently, Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgrades Bill.com to Buy from Hold.
  • The SA Quant rating on Bill is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Very Bullish.
  • Shares of BILL are up 59% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.