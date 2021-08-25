Saga Partners adds Redfin to portfolio

Aug. 25, 2021 2:32 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

A real estate sign saying sold
ajcasanova/E+ via Getty Images

  • Joe Frankenfield, investment manager at Saga Partners, reported in a letter to investors that the fund has added a position in Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), citing the company's use of technology to innovate the real estate business.
  • Frankenfield praised RDFN's "impressive track record of consistently gaining market share in a very large market."
  • In addition, he said the firm would benefit from its "intense focus" on consumer experience and that the fund was attracted by the firm's "transparent, shareholder-aligned CEO."
  • "The company is trying to solve difficult problems in an industry that is due for disruption," Frankenfield said in a fund letter released this week.
  • RDFN posted an impressive rally from November 2020 into the second half of February 2021, reaching a 52-week high of $98.45.
  • However, shares quickly came off that level and took another step down during May. After trading in a range for three months, shares took another dip.
  • Last week, RDFN reached its lowest level since November. The stock was up fractionally in Wednesday's intraday action, trading at $50.99.
  • With the volatile performance, the stock has underperformed the market over the past year, returning only 9% in the 12-month period.

