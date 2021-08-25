Dollar stores poised to beat earnings with higher fresh food sales
- Dollar General (DG +1.1%) and Dollar Tree (DLTR +0.7%) are two of the companies expected to benefit most from the Biden administration's plan to raise average monthly benefits per person by $36 to $157.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture hopes the added money will support a healthier diet for the 42 million Americans who participate. SNAP recipients are expected to buy higher-priced items like meat, fruit, and vegetables.
- "[Dollar stores] are going to have a tremendous benefit from this step-up in government support," said Mark Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. "It plays perfectly into the hands of their existing customer base, who now will have more money to spend."
- Analysts at Evercore say that the extra benefits could add $6B to the $759B grocery store market.
- Dollar General and Dollar Tree report second quarter sales Thursday, Aug 26 before the market opens. Analysts believe that they will beat expectations with the additional revenue from SNAP benefits.