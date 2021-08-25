What to expect from Hello Group's Q2 performance?
Aug. 25, 2021 2:37 PM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.29M (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst Monthly active users estimate of 116.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, MOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Momo's Q1 had beat profit expectations along with upside revenue guidance for the current quarter.
- Revenues fell 3.4% to 3.47B yuan (about $529.7M), in a quarter that CEO Li Wang termed a "decent" start to the year.
- Meanwhile, monthly active users on the Momo application rose to 115.3M vs. a year-ago 108M.
- Total paying users of the live video service and value-added service were 12.6M, vs. 12.8M a year prior.
- Shares of MOMO were up 3.23% after the Q1 earnings release.
- In Aug, Momo changes name to Hello Group
- YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 8.89% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on MOMO is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish