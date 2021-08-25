Will HP and Dell ride the PC wave to strong quarterly results?
Aug. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ), DELLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- PC makers HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell (NYSE:DELL) are scheduled to announce their FQ3 and 2Q22 on Thursday, August 26th, after market close.
- HP: The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.92B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. operating margin of 8.02% and free cash flow of $724.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- HP delivered double-digit top and bottom line growth in FQ2, beating consensus estimates. The information technology company had then guided FQ3 EPS in the range of $0.81-$0.85, above the $0.75 consensus.
- Key developments during FQ3: HP closed its $425M acquisition of Kingston Technology's gaming division, HyperX, in June 2021. More recently, the company signed a deal to acquire Teradici. Both deals are expected to enhance HP's capabilities in the Personal Systems category.
- Dell: The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.55B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. EBITDA of $3.44B and adj. EPS estimates of $2.01.
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Dell reported record revenue and operating income in Q1, driven by strength across all three of its business units. The company topped analyst estimates due to ongoing consumer demand and returning commercial spending.
- Key developments during Q2: Dish selected Dell's RAN and edge computing infrastructure for its cloud-native, open 5G network in June 2021. In the same month, Vodafone tapped Dell EMC servers for Europe's first commercial Open Radio Access Network network. In July GE opted for Dell's APEX IT-as-a-service portfolio to simplify its global IT operations. IDC data in the first three months of 2021 showed that Dell was the top worldwide cloud infrastructure vendor with $2.5B in revenue and a 17% market share.
- YTD, HP and Dell shares have risen 17.53% and 37.45%, respectively, helped by a surge in PC demand. Tech research firm Canalys said that U.S. PC shipments reached 36.8M units between April and June, a 17% Y/Y rise, with "significant refresh opportunity" for leading PC manufacturers. HP took the top spot with 8.07M shipments and Dell came in third as shipments grew by 10.5% to 5.7M.
- IDC, in its latest forecast, expects global PC shipments to grow 14.2% Y/Y, down from its prior 18% estimate. It attributed the lower growth outlook to continued supply chain and logistics challenges. Still, it expects majority of PC demand to be non-perishable, especially from business and education sectors.