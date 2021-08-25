Sanderson Farms Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2021 3:01 PM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.50 (+339.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+33.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.