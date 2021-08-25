J. M. Smucker Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2021
- J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (-8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.