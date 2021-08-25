Peloton Interactive FQ4 earnings: what to expect?

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $923.62M (+52.1% Y/Y).
  • Bifurcating revenue: Connected Fitness revenue estimate $625.2M; Subscription revenue estimate $278.4M.
  • Adjusted Ebitda loss estimate $61.1M (range loss $43.2M-112M)
  • Paid digital subscribers estimate 1.06M
  • Adjusted loss per share estimate $0.39 (range loss/share $0.19-0.76)
  • Connected fitness subscribers estimate 2.28M.
  • More insight for FQ3 earnings: FQ3 Connected Fitness subscriptions grew 135% and paid digital subscriptions grew 404%.
  • A comparative price performance to peers over the last one year.

