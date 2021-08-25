Peloton Interactive FQ4 earnings: what to expect?
Aug. 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETPTONBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, August 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $923.62M (+52.1% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Connected Fitness revenue estimate $625.2M; Subscription revenue estimate $278.4M.
- Adjusted Ebitda loss estimate $61.1M (range loss $43.2M-112M)
- Paid digital subscribers estimate 1.06M
- Adjusted loss per share estimate $0.39 (range loss/share $0.19-0.76)
- Connected fitness subscribers estimate 2.28M.
- More insight for FQ3 earnings: FQ3 Connected Fitness subscriptions grew 135% and paid digital subscriptions grew 404%.
- A comparative price performance to peers over the last one year.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) recently missed its earnings estimates for Q2; related - Planet Fitness doesn't have a Peloton problem per Morgan Stanley
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Is Peloton Stock A Buy Or Sell Before Upcoming Earnings?