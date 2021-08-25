S&P, Dow Jones, Nasdaq extend winning streaks; 10-year yield triggers 'death cross'
Aug. 25, 2021 4:07 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)TBT, TLT, DJI, XLF, XLV, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The major averages held onto modest gains into the close, a day before the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium gets under way.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.2% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.2% made it five up sessions in a row, while the Dow (DJI) +0.1% extended its streak to four.
- But while equities were cautious, the bond market saw strong selling, pushing yields higher.
- The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) rose six basis points to 1.35%, nearing the August high of 1.37%.
- It rose above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. But at the same time the 50-day moved just below the 200-day, a bearish technical signal knows as the death cross.
- Yields may have jumped on anticipation of a tapering announcement at Jackson Hole, but Fed watchers are expecting Chairman Jerome Powell to talk more about the COVID Delta variant and not stray too far from the language in the July minutes.
- Seven of 11 S&P sectors closed higher, led by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and other cyclicals. Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) was the laggard, but Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and its outsize impact ended slightly in the red.
- Among individual stocks, casino plays were among the best gainers on strong tailwinds.
- Gap was the biggest decliner as mall stocks fell amid retail earnings.