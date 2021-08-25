Medtronic added to Citi’s Focus List after strong quarterly results
Aug. 25, 2021 4:00 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)ZBHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Citi has added Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to the firm’s Focus List after the medical device maker managed to beat analyst forecasts for revenue and adjusted earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- “Yet it wasn’t the quarter that most impressed us, but the continued drum beat of the pipeline,” the analyst Joanne Wuensch argued, raising the price target to $153 from $143 per share to imply a premium of ~15.4% to the last close.
- Wuensch pointed to several near-term catalysts expected from the company, including Renal Denervation, for which the company intends to reveal interim data from a pivotal trial at the TCT Conference in November.
- Citi maintains the buy rating on Medtronic (MDT) and replaces Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in the Focus List.
Highlighting the prospects of Renal Denervation trial in the recent earnings call, Medtronic CEO Geoffrey Martha noted: “The unmet clinical trial represents the final piece of a large body of evidence that we intend to submit to the FDA for approval,”