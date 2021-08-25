Salesforce.com EPS beats by $0.55, beats on revenue, boost FY guidance
Aug. 25, 2021 4:06 PM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.55; GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.54.
- Revenue of $6.34B (+24.3% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Shares +2.4%.
- Press Release
- Current Remaining Performance Obligation of Approximately $18.7 Billion, up 23% Year-Over-Year, 23% in Constant Currency
- Second Quarter Operating Cash Flow of $0.39 Billion, down 10% Year-Over-Year
- Second Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of 5.2% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 20.4%.
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue of $6.78B-$6.79B vs. $6.66B consensus.Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91-$0.92 vs. $0.82 consensus.
- FY GuidanceRevenue of $26.2B-$26.3B from prior guidance of $25.9B-$26.0B vs. $26.02B consensus.Non-GAAP EPS of $4.36-$4.38 from prior guidance of $3.79-$3.81 vs. $3.85 consensus.