Analog Devices adds $8.5B to buyback program
Aug. 25, 2021 4:07 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Preeti Singh
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to repurchase an additional $8.5B of its common stock, bringing its total authorization to ~$10B.
- The total remaining authorization of $10B is 16.4% of total market capitalization of $61.07B as of Aug. 25.
- The repurchases will be funded through cash generation from operations as well as cash from the closing of the Maxim Integrated acquisition.
- The company had commenced its common stock repurchase program in fiscal year 2004, and has repurchased ~$6.7B of its common stock since then.