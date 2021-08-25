Analog Devices adds $8.5B to buyback program

Aug. 25, 2021 4:07 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to repurchase an additional $8.5B of its common stock, bringing its total authorization to ~$10B.
  • The total remaining authorization of $10B is 16.4% of total market capitalization of $61.07B as of Aug. 25.
  • The repurchases will be funded through cash generation from operations as well as cash from the closing of the Maxim Integrated acquisition.
  • The company had commenced its common stock repurchase program in fiscal year 2004, and has repurchased ~$6.7B of its common stock since then.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.