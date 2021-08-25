Amneal shares surge 18% after late-stage Parkinson’s disease study meets main goal
Aug. 25, 2021 4:11 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: SA News Team
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces that its late-stage trial testing its drug IPX-203 in certain patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) met the primary endpoint.
- Shares surge more than 18% post market.
- The trial met its primary endpoint, showing superior "Good On" time from baseline in hours per day at the end of the 13-week double-blind treatment period with IPX-203 CD/LD extended-release capsules compared with immediate-release CD/LD, the company said.
- IPX-203 had 0.53 more hours of “Good On” time than immediate-release CD/LD (p=0.0194), when comparing change from baseline (Week 7) in both study arms.
- The company highlighted "statistically significant" improvement in efficacy for IPX-203 compared to immediate-release CD/LD, even when IPX-203 was dosed on average three times per day and immediate-release CD/LD was dosed on average five times per day.
- Treatment-emergent adverse events ((TEAEs)) were reported for both study arms (108 [42.2%] for IPX-203, 79 [31.6%] for immediate-release CD/LD).
- The most common AEs (≥3%) were nausea, dry mouth, urinary tract infection, and fall.
- Based on the results plus other supportive data, Amneal plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for IPX-203 with the U.S. FDA in mid-2022.