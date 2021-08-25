Amneal shares surge 18% after late-stage Parkinson’s disease study meets main goal

Neuron system disease
koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces that its late-stage trial testing its drug IPX-203 in certain patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) met the primary endpoint.
  • Shares surge more than 18% post market.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint, showing superior "Good On" time from baseline in hours per day at the end of the 13-week double-blind treatment period with IPX-203 CD/LD extended-release capsules compared with immediate-release CD/LD, the company said.
  • IPX-203 had 0.53 more hours of “Good On” time than immediate-release CD/LD (p=0.0194), when comparing change from baseline (Week 7) in both study arms.
  • The company highlighted "statistically significant" improvement in efficacy for IPX-203 compared to immediate-release CD/LD, even when IPX-203 was dosed on average three times per day and immediate-release CD/LD was dosed on average five times per day.
  • Treatment-emergent adverse events ((TEAEs)) were reported for both study arms (108 [42.2%] for IPX-203, 79 [31.6%] for immediate-release CD/LD).
  • The most common AEs (≥3%) were nausea, dry mouth, urinary tract infection, and fall.
  • Based on the results plus other supportive data, Amneal plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for IPX-203 with the U.S. FDA in mid-2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.