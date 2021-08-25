StoneCo stock drops 4% after regulatory change results in higher delinquencies
Aug. 25, 2021 4:09 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock dips 3.9% after the Brazilian fintech discloses that it's seeing higher delinquencies than it expected and observed in prior periods due to a regulatory change in the way Brazil registers receivables.
- The company cites more difficult collections and "considerably worse recoveries from non-performing clients."
- It acknowledges that its underwriting and collection process need to evolve given the early stage of its credit solution. However, other factors playing a role in the lower-than-expected performance include lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, the "ineffectiveness of the card collateral system," and "inappropriate behavior of some merchants who took advantage of flaws in the system," the company said.
- As a result, StoneCo temporarily halted disbursing credit at the beginning of June, will reduce its estimate on the potential recovery rate from non-performing clients, and will update its estimate on the provisioning of credit it its Q2 results.
- It's also changing its accounting method for its credit portfolio for the new contracts originated from Q3 2021 onwards by moving to an accrual basis from a fair value method.
- BofA Securities analyst Mario Pierry "believes the press release anticipates a miss to our R$324mn net income estimate for 2Q21," which is scheduled for Aug. 30. He keeps a Neutral rating on the stock.
- StoneCo sums up: "We believe that over the medium and long term, the subject should have a very positive impact for both the Brazilian society and our business."
- In June, the company raised $500M in its inaugural dollar bond offering