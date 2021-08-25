StoneCo stock drops 4% after regulatory change results in higher delinquencies

Aug. 25, 2021 4:09 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Woman using credit card for contactless payment at checkout
Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock dips 3.9% after the Brazilian fintech discloses that it's seeing higher delinquencies than it expected and observed in prior periods due to a regulatory change in the way Brazil registers receivables.
  • The company cites more difficult collections and "considerably worse recoveries from non-performing clients."
  • It acknowledges that its underwriting and collection process need to evolve given the early stage of its credit solution. However, other factors playing a role in the lower-than-expected performance include lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, the "ineffectiveness of the card collateral system," and "inappropriate behavior of some merchants who took advantage of flaws in the system," the company said.
  • As a result, StoneCo temporarily halted disbursing credit at the beginning of June, will reduce its estimate on the potential recovery rate from non-performing clients, and will update its estimate on the provisioning of credit it its Q2 results.
  • It's also changing its accounting method for its credit portfolio for the new contracts originated from Q3 2021 onwards by moving to an accrual basis from a fair value method.
  • BofA Securities analyst Mario Pierry "believes the press release anticipates a miss to our R$324mn net income estimate for 2Q21," which is scheduled for Aug. 30. He keeps a Neutral rating on the stock.
  • StoneCo sums up: "We believe that over the medium and long term, the subject should have a very positive impact for both the Brazilian society and our business."
  • In June, the company raised $500M in its inaugural dollar bond offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.