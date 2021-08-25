Onsemi to acquire GT Advanced Technologies for $415 million in cash
Aug. 25, 2021
- Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) - the new name and brand for ON Semiconductor - has a $415 million cash deal to acquire silion carbide producer GT Advanced Technologies (OTCPK:GTAT).
- SiC is a key material for next-gen semiconductors, and GTAT has significant experience in crystalline growth, the companies note.
- “This transaction reflects our confidence and stated commitment to meaningfully invest in silicon carbide solutions to support the creation of intelligent power and sensing technologies to help build a sustainable future,” says onsemi President/CEO Hassane El-Khoury.
- “We are focused on deepening our leadership and innovation in game-changing technologies that support the automotive and industrial sectors, and GTAT brings outstanding technical capabilities and expertise in developing wafering-ready silicon carbide, which we intend to accelerate and expand to better empower customers in our high-growth end markets."
- Onsemi plans to invest in expanding GTAT's research and development efforts to advance 105 mm and 250 mm SiC crystal growth technology along with investing in the broader SiC supply chain.
- The deal has been unanimously approved by both boards; onsemi stockholder approval isn't needed. It's expected to close in the first half of 2022.
