Zuora EPS in-line, beats on revenue

Aug. 25, 2021 4:11 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $86.49M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.08M.
  • Shares -0.9%.
  • Press Release
  • Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 were 694, which represents 8% year-over-year growth.
  • Dollar-based retention rate was 108%, compared to 99% as of July 31, 2020.
  • Customer usage of Zuora solutions grew, with $18.0 billion in transaction volume through Zuora’s billing platform during our second quarter, an increase of 42% year-over-year.
  • Q3 Guidance: Total revenue of $86M-$87M vs. $85.42M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.03)-($0.02) vs. ($0.01) consensus.
  • FY Guidance: Total revenue of $340M-$342M vs. $338.24M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.13)-($0.11) vs. ($0.09) consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.