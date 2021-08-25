Zuora EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Aug. 25, 2021
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $86.49M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.08M.
- Shares -0.9%.
- Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 were 694, which represents 8% year-over-year growth.
- Dollar-based retention rate was 108%, compared to 99% as of July 31, 2020.
- Customer usage of Zuora solutions grew, with $18.0 billion in transaction volume through Zuora’s billing platform during our second quarter, an increase of 42% year-over-year.
- Q3 Guidance: Total revenue of $86M-$87M vs. $85.42M consensus.
- Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.03)-($0.02) vs. ($0.01) consensus.
- FY Guidance: Total revenue of $340M-$342M vs. $338.24M consensus.
- Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.13)-($0.11) vs. ($0.09) consensus.