Williams-Sonoma EPS beats by $0.66, beats on revenue

Aug. 25, 2021 4:19 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.24 beats by $0.66; GAAP EPS of $3.21 beats by $0.63.
  • Revenue of $1.95B (+30.9% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • Shares +8.08%.
  • Press Release
  • Revenues grow 30.7% with comparable brand revenue growth of 29.8%, 2YR comp of 40.3%.
  • Operating margin of 16.6%; Q2 Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 360bps to 16.7%.
  • Quarterly dividend increase of 20%; new stock repurchase authorization of $1.25 billion.
  • Outlook: Given the strength of our business year-to-date and the macro trends that we believe will continue to benefit our business, we are raising our fiscal year 2021 outlook to high-teens to low-twenties net revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin between 16% to 17%.
