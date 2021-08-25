Elastic to acquire Cmd for assisting customers in their cloud workloads

Aug. 25, 2021 4:21 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) trades 6.4% higher after hours on entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Cmd, leader in infrastructure detection and response to give customers deep visibility into cloud workloads and perform expert detection and prevention on cloud-native data.
  • Cmd will add runtime security capabilities to Elastic Limitless XDR, unifying security information and event management, endpoint, and cloud security - from build-time, to deployment-time, to runtime, all in a single search platform.
  • With Cmd, Elastic will expand its security capabilities for cloud-native runtime application workloads using extended Berkeley Packet Filter technology.
  • While financial terms remain undisclosed, the transaction is expected to close in Elastic's FQ2.
