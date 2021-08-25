Fox invests in Eluvio, taps platform for Blockchain Creative Labs
Aug. 25, 2021 4:23 PM ETFox Corporation (FOX), FOXABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) has made a strategic investment in Eluvio, a blockchain-based content distribution and management platform. It has also selected the platform for its recently-launched Blockchain Creative Labs, an NFT business and creative unit.
- Fox launched Blockchain Creative Labs with Bento Box Entertainment in May 2021, along with a $100M creator fund to identify growth opportunities in the space.
- The investment completes Eluvio's Series A round, with a valuation of $100M. Paul Cheesbrough, President of Digital and Chief Technology Officer at Fox, will join Eluvio's Board of Directors.
- Michelle Munson of Eluvio said, "We are incredibly honored and proud to have the backing of FOX as we embark on the next phase of growth and innovation at Eluvio. FOX, Blockchain Creative Labs, and Eluvio share a common vision about the ability of blockchain and 'smart' assets to fundamentally alter how digital entertainment is created, controlled, and distributed. We're also particularly excited about the opportunity to work alongside companies that are arguably second to none when it comes to digital animation and multi-screen advertising. Together, we have amazing things planned for 2021 and beyond."
