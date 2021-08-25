ABM agrees to buy Able Services for $830M
Aug. 25, 2021 4:34 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ABM (NYSE:ABM), a provider of integrated facility solutions, has agreed to acquire San Francisco-based facilities services company Able Services in cash transaction valued at $830M.
- Subject to approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act and other closing conditions, the deal is expected to close by the end of September.
- Founded in 1926, Able is a family-owned provider of building maintenance, engineering and facility operations in the U.S., generating adjusted EBITDA of $65M and revenues of $1.1B, normalized for COVID-19-related impacts. Engineering services account for ~60% of their total revenues, while janitorial services make up ~40%. Able’s 80% unionized workforce provides facility services to over one billion square feet of real estate, strengthening ABM’s national presence.
- ABM expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS immediately after closing. It expects to achieve ~$30M - $40M in cost synergies, the majority of which are expected be realized within the first year following deal closing. The acquisition will also bolster ABM’s engineering and technical services, which are expected to generate almost $2B of combined annualized revenue and expand ABM’s sustainability and energy efficiency offerings.