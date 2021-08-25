Williams-Sonoma soars after powerhouse quarter feeds buybacks, dividend boost
Aug. 25, 2021 4:36 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) pops after the company tops Q2 estimates and says it sees no evidence that its growth trends are waning. "Our growth strategies are gaining traction faster than we predicted, and our key differentiators are further distancing us from our competition," notes CEO Laura Alber.
- Revenues shot up 30.7% during the quarter, with strong growth across all brands and channels. The strongest comp was generated by the West Elm brands at 51.1% growth from a year ago. All those sales led to a strong liquidity position a $655M in cash at the end of the quarter and over $475M in operating cash flow churned up.
- WSM boosted short-term and long-term guidance due to the strong momentum, raised its dividend payout by 20% and approved a new $1.25B buyback plan. Shares of Williams-Sonoma are up 12.05% AH to $191.31 after the earnings topper.