Deutsche Bank's DWS Group under U.S. probe for ESG claims - WSJ

  • The Securities and Exchange Commissions and federal prosecutors are investigating Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) asset management unit, DWS Group, over statements made about its sustainable investing criteria, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Duetsche Bank (DB) stock is slipping 0.6% in after-hours trading.
  • After reviewing documents and speaking with DWS's former sustainability chief, the WSJ had earlier reported that the firm sometimes portrayed a rosier view of its progress on environmental, social, and governance investing than actually existed.
  • Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has tried to put its legal problems behind it after years of government investigations into allegations such as commodities fraud scheme and bribery law violations.
  • In July 2020, the bank was ordered to pay $150M in penalties over its ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Danske Bank.
