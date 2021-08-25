SeaWorld Entertainment's unit closes $725M senior notes offering, $1.2B term loan

Aug. 25, 2021 5:09 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SeaWorld Entertainment's (NYSE:SEAS) subsidiary SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment closed a private offering of $725M of 5.250% senior notes due 2029, $1.2B in term loans and $385M in revolving commitments from its revolving lenders.
  • The company used the proceeds from the new term loans and the notes issuance, with cash on hand, to redeem $450M of the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment's outstanding 9.5% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2025, to refinance the subsidiary's existing term loan facility and its existing revolving credit facility, and to pay related expenses of the offering and refinancing.
