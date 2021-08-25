Sharps Compliance announces common stock offering

Aug. 25, 2021 5:21 PM ETSharps Compliance Corp. (SMED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Healthcare waste management provider Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) has proposed an underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Actual size and terms of the offering are yet to be disclosed.
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the common shares issued in the offering.
  • Net proceeds from this offering will be used for the acquisition of companies, businesses, or assets, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously (Aug 18): Sharps Compliance EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue
