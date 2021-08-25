Elastic gains 2% after beat-and-raise of revenue forecast
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is up 1.8% postmarket after its fiscal first-quarter earnings, where it topped expectations and raised its forecast for full-year revenues.
- The company raised those expectations to $808 million-$814 million, up from a previous forecast for $782 million-$788 million, and now better than a consensus for $789.2 million.
- It's also expecting a full-year non-GAAP EPS of -$0.67 to -$0.57, worse than an expected -$0.52. Guidance for second-quarter revenues is also above the Street.
- It was a strong start to the year "driven by crisp execution, the continued robust growth of Elastic Cloud, and our investments against the rich market opportunity ahead of us,” says founder and CEO Shay Banon.
- Total subscription customer count rose over 16,000 vs. over 15,000 last quarter, and over 12,100 a year ago.
- The total customer count with annual contract value over $100K was over 780, vs. over 730 last quarter, and over 630 a year ago.
- And net expansion rate was "consistent" with last quarter, and slightly below 130%.
- The company also has a definitive deal to acquire Cmd to shore up infrastructure detection and response.