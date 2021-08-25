Lumber shares seen poised for year-end rally with worst of the selloff past

Sawmill
PaulGrecaud/iStock via Getty Images

  • If history is any guide, Bloomberg believes shares of lumber producers should rebound as the homebuilding season picks up into year-end, after plunging lumber prices sent shares reeling in recent weeks.
  • Lumber prices and shares of companies such West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) and Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) have tended to slump in September before rallying into the new year, according to a Bloomberg analysis, and RBC's Paul Quinn figures this year will be no different.
  • "We see a positive setup for the traditional seasonal trade, where shares will typically bottom around mid-to-late October before rallying in anticipation of the upcoming building season," Quinn says.
  • "Although lumber stocks are likely to remain under pressure until pricing starts to increase, we think that the worst of the declines are over and that it is a good time to start getting up to speed on the sector," according to Quinn, whose top "deep value" picks in the sector include Canfor, Conifex Timber (OTCPK:CFXTF) and Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF).
  • Other potentially relevant tickers include WY, RFP, PCH, OTCPK:IFSPF
  • ETFs: WOOD, CUT, NAIL
  • Lumber futures soared more than 300% by May from the start of the year but have since fallen more than 70%.
  • Citing the "unprecedented collapse in lumber prices," Conifex said last week it will temporarily curtail production at its Mackenzie, B.C., sawmill.
