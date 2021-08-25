Enbridge edges closer to Line 3 completion after court rejects appeal

  • At least 1,000 protesters descended upon the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul today to rally against Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 3 oil pipeline project, but those opponents received a blow yesterday when the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of an earlier court ruling allowing construction to proceed.
  • The state's highest court issued a brief order that effectively upheld a June decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals to allow the project's construction to continue.
  • Although legal challenges remain before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and in federal court, Line 3's replacement in Minnesota is nearly 90% complete while segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are finished, and Enbridge expects the pipeline will begin service in Q4.
  • Enbridge said recently it filed for toll surcharges on Line 3 with U.S. and Canadian energy regulators which could be effective as early as September 15.
