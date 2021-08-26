European shares pull back ahead of Fed symposium
Aug. 26, 2021 3:47 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.46%. Shares edged lower dragged down by financial and mining stocks.
- Germany -0.51%. German consumer morale dips further into September. GfK's consumer sentiment index fell -1.2 points, compared with a forecast of -0.7 drop and from a revised -0.4 points in August.
- "Prices have been rising rapidly since the middle of this year. This has a dampening effect on the consumer mood," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.
- France -0.39%.
- Traders are looking ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium, which may offer fresh insight on how Fed intends to scale back bond purchases.
- In bond market, Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.42%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.60%.
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.34%.