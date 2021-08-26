European shares pull back ahead of Fed symposium

Aug. 26, 2021 3:47 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Creative euro icon with glowing stock chart
peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • London -0.46%. Shares edged lower dragged down by financial and mining stocks.
  • Germany -0.51%. German consumer morale dips further into September. GfK's consumer sentiment index fell -1.2 points, compared with a forecast of -0.7 drop and from a revised -0.4 points in August.
  • "Prices have been rising rapidly since the middle of this year. This has a dampening effect on the consumer mood," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.
  • France -0.39%.
  • Traders are looking ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium, which may offer fresh insight on how Fed intends to scale back bond purchases.
  • In bond market, Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.42%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.60%.
  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.34%.
