South Korea becomes first developed nation to hike interest rates in pandemic era
Aug. 26, 2021 3:53 AM ETiShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY), KORU, FLKR, KFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor17 Comments
- New Zealand had been set to become the first developed country in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era (until one COVID-19 case grounded its decision), but that title has now gone to South Korea. The Asian nation raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years on Thursday with a quarter-percentage-point hike to 0.75%. The Bank of Korea also pushed up its inflation projection to 2.1% from 1.8% previously, while the benchmark KOSPI stock index closed down 0.6% for the session.
- Bigger picture: Raising rates is a calculated risk for South Korea's export-driven economy, which has strongly rebounded from last year's pandemic slump. The thought here is to start paring back on stimulus before debt bingeing triggers bigger problems like asset bubbles or new threats for the economy. "We've decided to put the focus on reducing financial imbalances, and as we raise the rate, we are embarking on a process of normalizing policy in line with the recovery," the BOK wrote in a statement.
- Central banks across the globe are also laying the groundwork for transitioning away from crisis-era stimulus. The move by South Korea could give central bankers and market participants some food for thought before the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole. Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers his keynote address tomorrow and is expected to signal the future direction of U.S. monetary policy.
- Next steps for South Korea: "We won't be doing things in a hurry, but we also won't hold off," Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a news conference. "As for timing for the further hikes, we will consider how the COVID-19 situation plays out, and changes in the Fed's policy stance, which would have an important impact for us, as well as how the financial imbalances play out."
- ETFs: EWY, KORU, FLKR, KF