Aug. 26, 2021 5:35 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $582.5M beats by $66.95M.
  • Gross margin was 11.9% for Q2 2021, compared with negative 2.7% for the same period of 2020.

  • For Q3 2021, the Company expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 21,500 and 22,500, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 150.6% to 162.3%.

  • Total revenues to be between RMB4.8B and RMB5.0B, representing a Y/Y increase of ~141.2% to 151.3%.

  • “Notably, deliveries for the first half of 2021 exceeded the total deliveries for the full year 2020, reaching 30,738, a 459% increase year-over-year,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO.

  • Shares -1.88% PM.
