SoftBank Vision Fund and Carlyle Group backed India’s logistics start up Delhivery to file $1B IPO in October

Aug. 26, 2021 6:23 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Indian logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery plans to file a draft prospectus by October to raise $1B in IPO.
  • Founded in 2011 by CEO Sahil Barua, Delhivery is a logistics and supply chain services company in India, backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund, Carlyle Group, Fosun International, Tiger Global and Times Internet and others as investors.
  • The company handles more than 1.5M packages a day through its 43,000-strong team across India and completed a series H funding round in June led by Fidelity.
  • This week, Delhivery has acquired Bangalore-based Spoton Logistics for an undisclosed amount.
  • Startup is targeting a Mumbai listing before March next year.
  • Last month, the company announced $100M investment by FedEx subsidiary FedEx Express.
