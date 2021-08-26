ViewRay CFO makes insider purchase of over $200K worth of shares
Aug. 26, 2021 6:50 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) has added ~6.2% in the pre-market on below average volume after the company disclosed on Wednesday that its chief financial officer Stassen Zachary William purchased 40K company shares at a total transaction value of $212,800.
- With the insider buying executed on Tuesday at $5.32 per share, William has increased his stake at the company to 447,433 total shares.
- As shown in the graph below, ViewRay (VRAY) has outperformed the broader market in the year so far, with a gain of ~40.6%.
- The maker of radiotherapy systems based in Oakwood, Ohio, managed to beat the consensus revenue estimates with its Q2 2021 financials. Yet, the quarterly earnings lagged expectations.
- However, Seeking Alpha’s Wall St. Analysts Rating Summary for the stock indicates that ViewRay (VRAY) has no bearish recommendations, and its bullish ratings outnumber the neutral views among analysts.