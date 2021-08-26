Malibu Boats EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue; provides full year guidance
Aug. 26, 2021 7:06 AM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $276.7M (+133.2% Y/Y) beats by $20.38M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 272.2% to $57.6M from $15.5M, while Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 20.8% from 13.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
- For the full fiscal year 2022, Malibu anticipates net sales growth percentage in the high-teens year-over-year vs. estimated growth of 38.72% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~ 20% for the full year.