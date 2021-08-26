Amneal Pharma seen to address LOE impact with trial success for Parkinson’s drug
Aug. 26, 2021 7:16 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- With a gain of ~9.4% in the pre-market, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) continues to trade higher after the company announced that its extended-release IPX-203 capsule met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial in a certain group of patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).
- Commenting on the development, Piper Sandler notes that IPX-203 showed broadly a similar level of efficacy compared to Amneal’s (AMRX) existing Parkinson’s therapy Rytary.
- With the possibility of less frequent dosing, physicians would consider the new drug as a more reliable option, the analyst David Amsellem added.
- Amneal (AMRX) expects to file a new drug application with the FDA in mid-2022 for IPX-203. A potential approval will enable the company to switch a sizable portion of patients receiving Rytary to the new product ahead of its loss of exclusivity in July 2025, Amsellem argues.
- Piper Sandler reiterates the overweight rating on Amneal (AMRX) with the price target of $9.00 per share, implying a premium of ~62.2% to the last close.
- In Q2 2021, Amneal’s (AMRX) net revenue dropped ~6% YoY as the increase in demand for Rytary and Unithroid was offset by a decline in Zomig, which lost its market exclusivity during the quarter.