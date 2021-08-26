Amneal Pharma seen to address LOE impact with trial success for Parkinson’s drug

Aug. 26, 2021 7:16 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

The text Parkinsons disease appearing behind torn blue paper.
Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

  • With a gain of ~9.4% in the pre-market, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) continues to trade higher after the company announced that its extended-release IPX-203 capsule met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial in a certain group of patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).
  • Commenting on the development, Piper Sandler notes that IPX-203 showed broadly a similar level of efficacy compared to Amneal’s (AMRX) existing Parkinson’s therapy Rytary.
  • With the possibility of less frequent dosing, physicians would consider the new drug as a more reliable option, the analyst David Amsellem added.
  • Amneal (AMRX) expects to file a new drug application with the FDA in mid-2022 for IPX-203. A potential approval will enable the company to switch a sizable portion of patients receiving Rytary to the new product ahead of its loss of exclusivity in July 2025, Amsellem argues.
  • Piper Sandler reiterates the overweight rating on Amneal (AMRX) with the price target of $9.00 per share, implying a premium of ~62.2% to the last close.
  • In Q2 2021, Amneal’s (AMRX) net revenue dropped ~6% YoY as the increase in demand for Rytary and Unithroid was offset by a decline in Zomig, which lost its market exclusivity during the quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.