TD Bank fiscal Q3 earnings bolstered by strong Canadian, U.S. Retail revenue
Aug. 26, 2021 7:23 AM ETTDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) posts resilient results for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, helped by revenue growth in its Canadian and U.S. Retail businesses as economic activity improved in both countries.
- The earnings were also helped by improving credit quality. TD's recovery of credit losses of C$37M (US$29M) declined from the C$377M recovery in Q2 but improved from the C$2.19B provision for credit losses recorded in Q3 2020.
- Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.96 (US$1.56), beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.92, declines from C$2.04 in Q2 and increases from C$1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
- Insurance claims and related expenses of C$836M increased from C$441M in Q3 and C$805M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 Canadian Retail net income of C$2.13B, up 68% Y/Y, with revenue rising 9%, reflecting momentum in mortgage originations and deposits, strong commercial loan growth and mutual fund sales, and record card sales.
- U.S. Retail net income of C$1.30B (US$1.05B) jumped 92% Y/Y, with its investment in Charles Schwab contributing C$197M in earnings vs. C$317M from TD Ameritrade a year ago. The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes Schwab, reported net income of $1.10B, up 208% Y/Y, mostly reflecting higher non-interest income.
- Wholesale Banking net income of C$330M fell 25% Y/Y on lower revenue, partly offset by lower PCL and lower non-interest expenses.
- Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were C$719.2B in Q3 2021, up from C$708.4B in Q2 but down from C$721.4B in Q3 2020.
- Total deposits of C$1.12T were roughly flat vs. Q2 and up from $1.09T in Q3 2020.
- Q3 adjusted return on tangible common equity of 20.9% slipped from 23.1% in Q2.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio of 52.0% improved from 55.6% in Q2.
- Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.
