TD Bank fiscal Q3 earnings bolstered by strong Canadian, U.S. Retail revenue

Aug. 26, 2021 7:23 AM ETTDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

April 18, 2018 - New York, NY. Exterior of TD Waterhouse bank in New York city.
photobyphm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) posts resilient results for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, helped by revenue growth in its Canadian and U.S. Retail businesses as economic activity improved in both countries.
  • The earnings were also helped by improving credit quality. TD's recovery of credit losses of C$37M (US$29M) declined from the C$377M recovery in Q2 but improved from the C$2.19B provision for credit losses recorded in Q3 2020.
  • Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.96 (US$1.56), beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.92, declines from C$2.04 in Q2 and increases from C$1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Insurance claims and related expenses of C$836M increased from C$441M in Q3 and C$805M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 Canadian Retail net income of C$2.13B, up 68% Y/Y, with revenue rising 9%, reflecting momentum in mortgage originations and deposits, strong commercial loan growth and mutual fund sales, and record card sales.
  • U.S. Retail net income of C$1.30B (US$1.05B) jumped 92% Y/Y, with its investment in Charles Schwab contributing C$197M in earnings vs. C$317M from TD Ameritrade a year ago. The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes Schwab, reported net income of $1.10B, up 208% Y/Y, mostly reflecting higher non-interest income.
  • Wholesale Banking net income of C$330M fell 25% Y/Y on lower revenue, partly offset by lower PCL and lower non-interest expenses.
  • Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were C$719.2B in Q3 2021, up from C$708.4B in Q2 but down from C$721.4B in Q3 2020.
  • Total deposits of C$1.12T were roughly flat vs. Q2 and up from $1.09T in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 adjusted return on tangible common equity of 20.9% slipped from 23.1% in Q2.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 52.0% improved from 55.6% in Q2.
  • Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.
  • Earlier, TD Bank EPS beats by C$0.04, beats on revenue
