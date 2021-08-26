Monarch Casino & Resorts is still a buy at Jefferies after C-suite resignation

Aug. 26, 2021 7:25 AM ETMonarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Jefferies is constructive on Monarch Casino & Resorts (NASDAQ:MCRI) after taking in the COO resignation development.
  • Analyst David Katz says the development presents elements of uncertainty which are inherent in transitions in smaller companies, but is still positive on the MCRI story.
  • The firm's bullish view on the shares has been based on the fundamental positioning of the assets in Reno and Black Hawk
  • "We believe the fundamental value, broad-based operating expertise and earnings power of the assets remain considerable as compared to other names in our coverage."
  • Jefferies keeps a Buy rating in place on MCRI.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort trades above its 200-day moving average.
