ADC Therapeutics inks $325M financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty

Aug. 26, 2021 7:30 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) has entered into a royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $325M.
  • Under the terms of agreement, ADC will receive $225M upon closing, and is eligible to receive additional $75M upon the first commercial sale of ZYNLONTA in Europe and an additional $25M upon achieving near-term commercial milestone.
  • In exchange, HealthCare Royalty will receive a 7% royalty on worldwide net sales and licensing revenue from ZYNLONTA, with the exception of Greater China, Singapore and South Korea, and a 7% royalty on worldwide net sales and licensing revenue from Cami (camidanlumab tesirine).
  • The total royalty payable by ADCT is capped in the range of 2.25x to 2.50x of the purchase price. Once the cap is hit, the agreement terminates.
