Glory Star rallies 38% on launching subscription agreement to raise up to $10M
Aug. 26, 2021 7:36 AM ETGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) rallied 38.1% higher premarket after entering into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of up to 2.86M shares for total gross proceeds of up to ~$10M.
- Each share will be accompanied by a warrant exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $4.40/share; each share and warrant are sold at a fixed combined purchase price of $3.50.
- Each warrant will be exercisable immediately, and will expire on the first anniversary of issuance date.
- The first offer closing representing the sale and purchase of 571,428 shares and warrants is expected to close on or about Aug.30.
- Net proceeds to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.