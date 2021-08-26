Glory Star rallies 38% on launching subscription agreement to raise up to $10M

  • Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) rallied 38.1% higher premarket after entering into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of up to 2.86M shares for total gross proceeds of up to ~$10M.
  • Each share will be accompanied by a warrant exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $4.40/share; each share and warrant are sold at a fixed combined purchase price of $3.50.
  • Each warrant will be exercisable immediately, and will expire on the first anniversary of issuance date.
  • The first offer closing representing the sale and purchase of 571,428 shares and warrants is expected to close on or about Aug.30.
  • Net proceeds to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
