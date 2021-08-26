KKR launches net lease investment platform, Strategic Lease Partners
Aug. 26, 2021
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced the formation of Strategic Lease Partners (SLP), a new platform to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate.
- KKR’s investment derived mainly from its credit and real estate funds, will position the platform to acquire $3B+ in assets.
- Veteran net lease investors Andrés Dallal and Joseph Mastrocola will join SLP as Partners, working with KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants.
- Prior to joining SLP, Messrs. Dallal and Mastrocola were Executive Directors at W.P. Carey, where they were responsible for sourcing, evaluating, negotiating and structuring net lease investments in North America.