Ecoark announces a plan to demerge its Trend Discovery subsidiary

  • Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST) plans to spin-off its subsidiary, Trend Discovery Holdings LLC, and its subsidiaries into a new independent publicly-traded company through a pro-rata distribution of Trend’s common stock to Ecoark’s shareholders.
  • Ecoark plans to distribute ~80% of the common stock of Trend to its shareholders.
  • The Company says that Trend Discovery to be rebranded into a pure-play finTech Company.
  • Through its holding company model, the Company plans to retain the remaining 20% ownership in Trend.
  • Ecoark’s Board of Directors unanimously authorized management to proceed with the spin-off.
