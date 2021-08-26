Caesars Entertainment is overlooked for its sports betting upside - Morgan Stanley
Aug. 26, 2021 7:53 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley sees an attractive entry point on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) after some selling pressure from the June high.
- Analyst Thomas Allen notes that Overweight-rated CZR has seen a meaningful inflection in app download market share since launching its new sports betting app during the first week of August, going to 21% share from 7% share. Allen says if the higher share is sustained, this should bode well for actual betting share.
- Importantly, the firm dug into the sports betting numbers to find a strong correlation between app download share, sports betting share and stock performance. Allen and team think investors are not giving credit to CZR for its nascent sports betting/iGaming business. The MS price target of $127 reps more than 30% upside and is above the average Wall Street PT of $122.93.
- Shares of Caesars Entertainment are up 0.91% premarket to $98.59, which is just slightly above the 100-day moving average.