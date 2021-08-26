JD.com in talks for controlling China Logistics stake - Bloomberg
Aug. 26, 2021 7:54 AM ET
- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is reportedly in talks to acquire a controlling stake in China Logistics Property Holdings to help build out a logistics network strained during the pandemic-driven online shopping boom.
- JD.com would acquire the stake from China Logistics chairman Li Shifa and RRJ Capital, according to Bloomberg sources. The majority shareholders have put more than half of China Logistics up for sale and are reportedly seeking a roughly $2 billion valuation.
- Hong Kong-listed shares of China Logistics popped over 13% on Thursday before a suspension ahead of inside information.
- Earlier this year, the JD Logistics spin-off business went public in Hong Kong, where the parent company also pursued a secondary listing.
- Last week, the Alibaba rival reported second-quarter earnings results that topped Wall Street estimates on revenue and profit.