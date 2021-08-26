Avalo Therapeutics announces corporate name change from Cerecor
Aug. 26, 2021 8:08 AM ETAvalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Avalo Therapeutics announces corporate name change and the new ticker symbol "AVTX" will become effective at the open of the market on August 26, 2021.
- “The rebranding from Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) to Avalo Therapeutics comes at a defining moment in our Company's history and better reflects who we are today with our increased focus on immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases," said Michael F. Cola, President and CEO of Avalo Therapeutics.
- Avalo's current pipeline consists of six product candidates advancing in development with eight ongoing clinical programs.