MYND Life Sciences to raise $3M via convertible debenture unit offering

Aug. 26, 2021 8:21 AM ETMYND Lifesciencs Inc. (MYNDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MYND Life Sciences (OTCPK:MYNDF) entered into a binding term sheet for non-brokered private placement offering of debenture units with a strategic institutional investor.
  • The principal sum of the Debentures Units to be issued is up to $3M which will enable the company to accelerate the commercialization of its diagnostic biomarker division in addition to helping advance MYND's various clinical trials which are expected to commence in Q4.
  • Each debenture unit consists of $1K principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures and share purchase warrants.
  • The debentures will mature on the date that is 24 months from the issuance date and shall bear annual interest of 5%, payable on the Maturity Date
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.