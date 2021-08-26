MYND Life Sciences to raise $3M via convertible debenture unit offering
Aug. 26, 2021 8:21 AM ETMYND Lifesciencs Inc. (MYNDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MYND Life Sciences (OTCPK:MYNDF) entered into a binding term sheet for non-brokered private placement offering of debenture units with a strategic institutional investor.
- The principal sum of the Debentures Units to be issued is up to $3M which will enable the company to accelerate the commercialization of its diagnostic biomarker division in addition to helping advance MYND's various clinical trials which are expected to commence in Q4.
- Each debenture unit consists of $1K principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures and share purchase warrants.
- The debentures will mature on the date that is 24 months from the issuance date and shall bear annual interest of 5%, payable on the Maturity Date