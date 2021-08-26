Heat Biologics launches Skunkworx Bio, new drug discovery subsidiary
Aug. 26, 2021 8:22 AM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) perks up 4% premarket after announcing the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Skunkworx Bio, focused on the development of a drug discovery paradigm to enable rapid drug development.
- Skunkworx’s proprietary libraries of “Pocket Biologics” are used to identify miniature proteins which bind to critical domains of druggable targets.
- The Skunkworx approach aims to enable rapid drug discovery and validation of new innovative therapeutics utilizing advanced computational methods and bioinformatics to further enhance target precision.
- “New programs will be discovered through Skunkworx, developed at Heat and manufactured at Scorpion Biological Services, Heat’s wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary,” commented Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat.