Heat Biologics launches Skunkworx Bio, new drug discovery subsidiary

Aug. 26, 2021 8:22 AM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) perks up 4% premarket after announcing the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Skunkworx Bio, focused on the development of a drug discovery paradigm to enable rapid drug development.
  • Skunkworx’s proprietary libraries of “Pocket Biologics” are used to identify miniature proteins which bind to critical domains of druggable targets.
  • The Skunkworx approach aims to enable rapid drug discovery and validation of new innovative therapeutics utilizing advanced computational methods and bioinformatics to further enhance target precision.
  • “New programs will be discovered through Skunkworx, developed at Heat and manufactured at Scorpion Biological Services, Heat’s wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary,” commented Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat.
